GBP/USD has advanced above 1.2250 in the European session. The pair could stretch higher if it manages to stabilize above 1.2270. The US Dollar could stay on the back foot in case US stocks build on …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling tests key resistance area - March 27, 2023
- GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains around mid-1.2200s, lacks follow-through - March 27, 2023
- SolasCure announces final closing of GBP 10.9m (c. USD 13.3m) Series B fundraise to advance wound care innovation - March 27, 2023