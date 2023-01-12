GBP/USD has been struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. December inflation data from the US could trigger the next big action in the pair. Near-term trading range seems to have formed …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling to break out of range on US inflation data - January 12, 2023
- GBP/USD consolidates in a range around mid-1.2100s, focus remains glued to US CPI - January 12, 2023
- GBP/USD: A test of 1.2330 emerges on the horizon – UOB - January 12, 2023