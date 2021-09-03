GBP/USD Forecast: Pound to US Dollar Exchange Rate Edges Higher as US Non-Farm Payrolls Fall

The Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange has been mixed for much of the day as the latest services PMI from the UK failed to impress investors. At the time of writing the GBP/USD pairing are trading …
