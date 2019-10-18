GBP/USD forecast: Pullback seems likely heading into Saturday’s special Parliament session

Following an initial dip to mid-1.2700s, the GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bids and surged to near five-month tops in reaction to the news that a Brexit deal has finally been reached after …
