A modest USD rebound/weaker UK macro data exerted fresh pressure on Monday. UK political and Brexit uncertainties further dent sentiment surrounding the GBP. The downside remained limited ahead of the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD forecast: Remains vulnerable below 1.2700 handle ahead of UK jobs data - June 11, 2019
- GBP/USD: Sellers maintain the hold amid political uncertainty, all eyes on UK jobs data - June 11, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Failure to cross 21-day SMA highlights near-term horizontal-support - June 10, 2019