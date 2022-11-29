GBP/USD has managed to reclaim 1.2000 following Monday’s decline. The pair could continue to stretch higher in case risk flows dominate the markets. Next key resistance is located at around 1.2100.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Pulls Back - November 29, 2022
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Rallies as BoE Assures Investors of Further Rate Hikes - November 29, 2022
- British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Treads Water as US Data Deluge Nears - November 29, 2022