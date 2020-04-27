GBP/USD Forecast: Roaring as Boris is raring to get back to work, lifting lockdowns key to next move

GBP/USD has been on the rise as coronavirus statistics have improved. PM Johnson’s decision on the lockdown tops the agenda for pound traders. Monday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further gains.
