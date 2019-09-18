Some renewed USD selling bias, despite upbeat US data, helped regain positive traction on Tuesday. Wednesday’s UK CPI figures eyed for some impetus ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC decision. After …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD forecast: Seems poised to surpass 1.2600 mark, UK CPI/FOMC eyed for a bullish confirmation - September 18, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Overbought RSI signal further declines to 23.6% Fibo, 200-hour EMA - September 18, 2019
- GBP Futures: further upside looks limited - September 18, 2019