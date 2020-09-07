GBP/USD Forecast: Seems vulnerable amid increasing risk of no-deal Brexit

GBP/USD witnessed some intraday selling on Friday amid growing fears of a no-deal Brexit. Dovish comments by BoE’s Saunders further contributed to the sterling’s intraday downfall. Persistent …
