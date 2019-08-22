GBP/USD has surged after EU leaders agreed to talk about the Irish backstop. Nevertheless, an agreement is unlikely, and the pound may drop. Thursday’s four-hour chart is pointing to overbought …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Selling opportunity? EU openness seems part of the blame game - August 22, 2019
- Another GBP 1 billion year for UK fishing fleet but profits fall - August 22, 2019
- British Pound To US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Steadies In Anticipation Of Major Federal Reserve News - August 22, 2019