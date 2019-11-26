The British pound gapped higher to reach above and show signs of bullish pressure yet again. At this point, it’s probably a reaction to polls suggesting that the conservatives are going to take …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Slips Following High-Level US-China Phone Call - November 26, 2019
- GBP/USD Forecast: Set to Continue Choppy Behavior - November 26, 2019
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish outlook as bearded Corbyn rises in the polls - November 26, 2019