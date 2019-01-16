GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling boosted by prospects of delayed Brexit after the historical defeat

Theresa May’s Brexit proposal got rejected at with 432-202 votes Opposition Labor party will trigger a no-confidence vote today with Theresa May seen winning the vote as Conservatives are unlikely to …
