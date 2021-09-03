GBP/USD has topped 1.38 in the latest spell of dollar selling. Nonfarm Payrolls could send the overstretched dollar back up. Friday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture for cable. Better …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling finally shines, Nonfarm Payrolls could knock it back down - September 3, 2021
- GBP/USD holds steady near multi-week tops post-UK PMI, awaits NFP report - September 3, 2021
- Pound To Dollar Rate Hits 2-Week Best Ahead Of US Jobs Data - September 3, 2021