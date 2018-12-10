GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling glued to 1.2700 the day before UK parliament votes on Brexit deal

The GBP/USD is stuck to 1.2700 area one day before the UK parliament is expected to vote on the Brexit agreement. UK Environment Minister Gove confirmed that the UK government wants to leave the Europ…
