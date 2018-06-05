GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling leaps off lows ahead of services PMI

The GBP/USD briefly tested 1.3380 resistance level on Monday but was sold off towARDS 1.3300 level as US Dollar regained traction. The UK services PMI is expected to recover slightly to 53.0 in May, up from 52.8 in April. The GBP/USD is trading little …
