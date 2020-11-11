GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to shine after correction as Brexit deal merely delayed

GBP/USD has dropped off the highs amid reports that a Brexit deal is delayed. Hopes for an accord and Britain’s vaccine advantage put the pound in pole position to gain ground. Wednesday’s four-hour …
