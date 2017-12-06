In the heat of the Brexit negotiations and domestic political issues, Sterling struggles to break from corrective, sideways movement against the US Dollar. Brexit minister David Davis is set to address the Brexit committee on Wednesday in Brussels with the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling supported, needs to regain $1.3345 to move higher - December 6, 2017
- Trade Idea: GBP/USD – Exit long entered at 1.3410 - December 6, 2017
- GBP/USD: UK Services PMI - December 6, 2017