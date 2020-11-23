GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling’s smashes resistance after shot in the arm, hurdles remain

GBP/USD has been rising on vaccine and Brexit optimism. Struggles around the next budget and concerns about lockdowns may weigh on the pound. Monday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture.
