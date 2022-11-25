GBP/USD has steadied near 1.2100 ahead of the weekend. Bullish bias stays intact following Thursday’s subdued action. BOE officials voice support for further policy tightening. GBP/USD has gone into a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200DMA still remains in sight on Black Friday - November 26, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stumbles below 1.2100 on buoyant US Dollar - November 25, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Will Pound Sterling reclaim 200 DMA? United States Nonfarm Payrolls on tap - November 25, 2022