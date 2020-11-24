GBP/USD Forecast: The good is likely to beat the bad and the ugly, bullish breakout eyed

GBP/USD has been resuming its gains amid upbeat news from the vaccine front and US politics. Concerns about restrictions around Christmas limit the pound’s gains. Brexit negotiations may morph into an …
