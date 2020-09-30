GBP/USD Forecast: The recent recovery might have already started losing steam

Dovish comments by BoE Governor Bailey capped the overnight uptick for GBP/USD. The risk-off mood benefitted safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure on the pair. The GBP/USD pair edged higher on …
