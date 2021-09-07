BOE´s Saunders considers rates could go up next year. Soaring US Treasury yields pushed the greenback higher across the board. GBP/USD could extend its decline in the near term on a break below 1.3760 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Traders uncertain after hawkish Saunders - September 7, 2021
- GBP/USD falls into the mark-down stage on dovish Bank of England, firmer US dollar - September 7, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-GBP/USD’s drop sped by tax hike plan, Thursday’s low holds - September 7, 2021