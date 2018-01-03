GBP/USD Forecast: trending higher towards 2017 tops, PMIs & FOMC minutes in focus

The GBP/USD pair continued to trend higher steadily and the up-move was unabated by Tuesday’s softer than expected UK manufacturing PMI print. The positive momentum extended through the Asian session on Wednesday, with the pair reclaiming the 1.3600 handle …
