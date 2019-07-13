GBP/USD Forecast: Trio of top-tier events to set next move after escaping the abyss

At 1.2439, GBP/USD has hit the lowest levels since January – and nearly the lowest since April 2017 – creating a double-bottom on the chart. The main culprit is Brexit. Bloomberg’s survey of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Flat As US-China Trade Tensions Dent Chinese Economic Growth - July 15, 2019
- Pound US dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD fluctuates, markets brace for Fed speech - July 15, 2019
- GBP/USD analysis: Going nowhere in a hurry ahead of Tuesday’s UK jobs report - July 15, 2019