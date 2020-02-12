GBP/USD gains some follow-through traction on Tuesday following the release of UK economic data. A modest USD pullback provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the ongoing recovery.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Upside seems limited amid Brexit-related uncertainties - February 12, 2020
- GBP/USD Bullish Reversal after Bouncing at 50% Fibonacci Support - February 12, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes on 21/50-day EMA during further recovery - February 11, 2020