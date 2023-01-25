Sell the gbp/usd pair and add a take-profit at 1.2200. Set a stop-loss at 1.2450. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bullish view Set a buy-stop at 1.2385 and a take-profit at 1.2500. Add a stop-loss at 1.2280. The …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forex Signal: A Series Of Bearish Patterns Form - January 25, 2023
- GBP/USD consolidates in a range, holds above 1.2300 mark amid subdued USD demand - January 25, 2023
- Pound To Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Rate Falls On Weakening UK Services - January 25, 2023