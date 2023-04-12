Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.2310. Add a stop-loss at 1.2500. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bullish view Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.2500. Add a stop-loss at 1.2335. The gbp/usd price was flat during the Asian session after …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD sees gains after Fed discussed a possible pause on its tightening cycle - April 12, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Is Trying To Work Off Froth - April 12, 2023
- GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Outlook Ahead Of US CPI - April 12, 2023