GBP/USD Forex Signal: Downside Likely After BOE Decision

Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3650. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bearish View Set a sell-stop at 1.3550 and a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600.
