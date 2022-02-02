GBP/USD Forex Signal: Sterling Rebound Has More Room to Run

Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3610. Add a stop-loss at 1.3450. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bearish View Set a sell-stop at 1.3480 and a take-profit at 1.3400. Add a stop-loss at 1.3550.