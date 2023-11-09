Four days of consecutive losses for the GBP are showing scant signs of slowing or reversing. The GBP/USD pair retains a heavy technical tone on the intraday chart and bullish trend momentum has faded …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Four days of consecutive losses are showing scant signs of slowing or reversing – Scotiabank - November 9, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP trades directionless ahead of Q3 GDP data - November 9, 2023
- Additional GBP downside into year-end – CIBC - November 9, 2023