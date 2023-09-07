Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group suggest GBP/USD risks a deeper retracement in the short-term horizon. 24-hour view: Yesterday, when GBP was trading at 1.2565, …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Further losses in store near term – UOB - September 7, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flat-lines around 1.2500, near a three-month low - September 7, 2023
- GBP/USD consolidates recent losses to a multi-month low, seems vulnerable near 1.2500 - September 6, 2023