GBP gains are being held back on the daily chart by trend resistance off the July high. Gains through 1.2206 should signal potential for a bit more pickup in Cable at least.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Gains through 1.2206 should signal potential for a bit more pickup – Scotiabank - November 2, 2023
- GBP to benefit if the BoE convinces market that it is determined in its fight against inflation – Commerzbank - November 2, 2023
- BoE Preview: A dovish-leaning outcome should propel EUR/GBP above 0.87 – Scotiabank - November 2, 2023