GBP/USD buyers take a breather at one-month high, probing four-day uptrend. Broad-based US Dollar weakness propels Cable pair despite geopolitical, Brexit uncertainty in the UK. US Treasury bond …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD grinds near one-month high below 1.2200 ahead of UK employment, US CPI - March 13, 2023
- Pound To Canadian Dollar News, Outlook: GBP/CAD Erratic Amid Fears Of Banking Sector Contagion - March 13, 2023
- Quotations Of Ferrexpo Shares Drop After 3-Week Growth, Down 8.3% To GBP 1.351 Per Share March 6-10 - March 13, 2023