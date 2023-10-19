The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band, below mid-1.2100s during the Asian session. Spot prices flirt with the lower end of a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD hangs near weekly low, below mid-1.2100s; looks to Fed’s Powell for fresh impetus - October 18, 2023
- Pound to Dollar Forecast: “Push Above 1.2225 Resistance Needed to lift GBP” say Scotiabank - October 18, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Lingers near Ichimoku-Cloud base, as bears eye 181.00 - October 18, 2023