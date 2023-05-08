GBP/USD resumed trading above 1.26. Economists at Société Générale expect Cable to remain elevated on a hawkish Bank of England (BoE) this week . “A hawkish 25 bps rate increase this week by the BoE …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Outlook For Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate: Analyst Views On Where Next For GBP/USD - May 8, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats after hitting YTD high despite looming BoE’s decision - May 8, 2023
- GBP/USD retreats after hitting YTD high despite looming BoE’s decision - May 8, 2023