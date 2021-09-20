The pound has regained some upward momentum on the back of building Bank of England (BoE) rate hike expectations but key resistance levels have not been broken. In the view of economists at MUFG Bank, …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Hawkish policy surprise from the BoE is required to fuel the pound – MUFG - September 20, 2021
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Stays Strong At The Start Of The Week - September 20, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 1.3680 downside target as sell-off extends - September 20, 2021