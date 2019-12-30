GBP/USD hides hard Brexit fears beneath USD’s drop

GBP/USD remains on the front foot for the fifth consecutive day to the highest since December 19. The Brexit party leader Nigel Farage’s former adviser Trixy Sanderson signaled the EU’s preparations …
