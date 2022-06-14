GBP/USD hits fresh yearly lows under 1.2100 as weak UK data weighs on BoE tightening bets

GBP/USD remained under pressure on Tuesday, hitting fresh annual lows under 1.2100 though recently bouncing a little post-soft US PPI data. The pair has dropped hard this week with soft UK data …
