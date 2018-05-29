GBP/USD: holding near fresh 2018 lows

Pound undermined by Brexit woes and European political jitters. Risk aversion paused but markets not yet out of the woods. The GBP/USD pair sunk to 1.3203, its lowest since November 22nd, as European markets sunk on Italian political woes, alongside with …
