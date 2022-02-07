GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.3500 mark, lacks bullish conviction amid Brexit woes

GBP/USD defended the 1.3500 mark and attracted some buying on the first day of a new week. Retreating US bond yields acted as a headwind for the USD and extended support to the major. Fresh Brexit …
