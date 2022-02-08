GBP/USD is sideways in Asia as markets consolidate ahead of catalysts later in the week. UK GDP and US CPI could move the needle in financial markets. GBP/USD is flat on the session and has moved …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD holds in corrective territory ahead of key events later in the week - February 7, 2022
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Teases bull flag confirmation around 156.00 - February 7, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Seesaws around 200-SMA inside immediate bullish channel - February 7, 2022