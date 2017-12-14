• BOE keeps interest rates and asset purchase facility unchanged. • US macro data eyed for some fresh impetus. The GBP/USD pair quickly recovered a knee-jerk slide to the 1.3400 neighborhood and had a rather muted reaction to the BOE announcement.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD holds stable above 1.3400 handle post-BOE - December 14, 2017
- GBP traders not liking BOE’s “limited and gradual” rhetoric - December 14, 2017
- GBP/USD: UK data, FOMC boost cable ahead of BoE - December 14, 2017