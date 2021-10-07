GBP/USD remains muted on Thursday in the Asian session. The US Dollar Index is consolidating the recent mild pullback. The sterling is struggling amid higher energy prices, dismal economic data. The …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3600 amid upbeat mood - October 7, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle - October 6, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle - October 6, 2021