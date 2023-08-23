The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow trading band, below mid-1.2700s through the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, seem to have stalled …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD holds steady below mid-1.2700s, eyes UK/US PMIs for some impetus - August 22, 2023
- GBP/JPY: Mildly offered below 186.00 on upbeat Japan data, pullback in yields ahead of UK PMI - August 22, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Portrays anxiety ahead of UK/US PMI within symmetrical triangle above 1.2700 - August 22, 2023