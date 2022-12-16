The GBP/USD pair attracts some buying on Friday and recovers a part of the previous day’s heavy losses to a one-week low. The pair sticks to its modest intraday gains above the 1.2200 mark through the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2200 despite weaker UK Retail Sales, upside seems limited - December 16, 2022
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Bears to Eye Sub-$1.2150 on Weak Stats - December 16, 2022
- GBP/USD licks BOE-inspired wounds near 1.2200 ahead of UK Retail Sales, PMIs - December 16, 2022