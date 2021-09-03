Investors now seemed reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the US monthly jobs report (NFP). The GBP/USD pair consolidated its recent gains to three-week tops and remained confined in a narrow …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling finally shines, Nonfarm Payrolls could knock it back down - September 3, 2021
- GBP/USD holds steady near multi-week tops post-UK PMI, awaits NFP report - September 3, 2021
- Pound To Dollar Rate Hits 2-Week Best Ahead Of US Jobs Data - September 3, 2021