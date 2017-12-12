GBP/USD Holds Support, USD/CAD Stuck in Range – For Now

News events, market reactions, and macro trends. – Faster than expected inflation in the UK has helped the British Pound stabilize across the board. – The US Dollar has held onto its gains since Friday’s November US NFP release, but traders aren’t bidding …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD reverses a dip to 2-week lows, back closer to session tops - December 12, 2017
- GBP/USD Recovers after Initial Drop on the Back of CPI Surprise - December 12, 2017
- GBP/USD: strong bounce not enough to erase the sour tone - December 12, 2017