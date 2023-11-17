GBP/USD moves sideways with a negative tone near 1.2410 during the Asian hours on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) receives upward support despite the upbeat jobless claims data from the United States (US) …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD hovers above 1.2400 ahead of UK Retail Sales - November 16, 2023
- Pound To Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Exchange Rate Wavers As US Currency Headwinds Bloom - November 16, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pullback from YTD highs, as evening-star looms - November 16, 2023