US Jobless Claims were aligned with estimates, showing the labor market remains tight. Traders expect a 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve on February 2023. GBP/USD Price Analysis: Failure to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD hovers around 1.2030s on upbeat sentiment, soft US Dollar - December 29, 2022
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to Walk Along the Same Path - December 29, 2022
- GBP/USD extends its reversal to 1.2020 in a choppy market session - December 29, 2022