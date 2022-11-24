Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our Data Shows Traders Are Now At Their Least Net-Long GBP/USD Since Jan 14 When GBP/USD Traded Near 1.37. - November 24, 2022
- GBP/USD hits fresh three-month highs near 1.2150, looks at the 200-SMA - November 24, 2022
- GBP/USD to stretch higher towards the 1.22/23 zone – Scotiabank - November 24, 2022